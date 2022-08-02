Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Informa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IFJPY remained flat at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,492. Informa has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Get Informa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.33) to GBX 710 ($8.70) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $720.00.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

