InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

InMode Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.32. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in InMode by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,433,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 447,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 763.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,733 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in InMode by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,010 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,814 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 127,224 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

