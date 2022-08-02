InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$435.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.36 million. InMode also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.57-$0.58 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,755. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $12,448,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 201,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 152,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in InMode by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

