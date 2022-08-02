InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.16 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Up 3.3 %

INMD opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth $925,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.