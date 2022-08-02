INmune Bio (INMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 39,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,492. The company has a quick ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 23.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, CFO David J. Moss bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $48,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,244,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,961.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss purchased 7,700 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $48,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,244,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 6,300 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $40,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,520,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,674.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in INmune Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

