Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.46. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

