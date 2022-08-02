Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
INVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
Innoviva Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.46. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviva (INVA)
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.