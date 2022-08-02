Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 1,817,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,588.1 days.

Inpex Price Performance

IPXHF remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Tuesday. Inpex has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

