Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 1,817,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,588.1 days.
Inpex Price Performance
IPXHF remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Tuesday. Inpex has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.
Inpex Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHF)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.