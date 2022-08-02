Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Director Buys 1,245 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) Director Robert Blakeslee Gable purchased 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 121,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,787. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.3733 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.71%.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 282,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.