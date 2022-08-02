Insider Buying: Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Graham Allan purchased 1,400 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.95) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($72,736.18).
Intertek Group Price Performance
ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,206.42 ($51.54) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,389.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,868.87. The stock has a market cap of £6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,361.24. Intertek Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,085 ($50.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($71.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Articles
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.