Insider Buying: Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Graham Allan purchased 1,400 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.95) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($72,736.18).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,206.42 ($51.54) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,389.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,868.87. The stock has a market cap of £6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,361.24. Intertek Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,085 ($50.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($71.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITRK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 6,000 ($73.52) to GBX 5,300 ($64.94) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.39) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,397.38 ($66.14).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

