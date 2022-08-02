Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells 19,058 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $366,294.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,787.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $52,167.25.

On Friday, July 8th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. 383,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,880. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $157,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

