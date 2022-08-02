Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Sells 7,017 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $46,592.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Icosavax Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ICVX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $268.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icosavax by 190.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Icosavax by 191.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

