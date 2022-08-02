Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) EVP Sells 2,054 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $32,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jens Frank Ruppert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $399,136.00.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,196. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $218.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Stories

