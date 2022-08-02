Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.68-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$1.06 EPS.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.81. The stock had a trading volume of 234,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,442. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Insperity has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSP. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 47,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 30,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

