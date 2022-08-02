Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Lowered to $97.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ITGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Integer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.22. Integer has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,303,000 after buying an additional 423,888 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $34,999,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $9,826,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

