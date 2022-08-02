Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 151,932 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Intel worth $239,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 732,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,618,756. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

