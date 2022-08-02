Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “Sell” at DZ Bank

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Intel has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

