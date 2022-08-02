International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.31

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 1526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -15.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at $179,473,443.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at $179,473,443.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,830 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.