InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVT stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. 1,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.