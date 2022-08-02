Inverse Finance Market Capitalization Hits $11.38 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $11.38 million and approximately $688,413.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for $121.42 or 0.00522403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00213435 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

