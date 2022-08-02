Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 56,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,061. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

