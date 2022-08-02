INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU) Announces GBX 3.75 Dividend

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 494 ($6.05) on Tuesday. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426 ($5.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 664 ($8.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 466.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 507.51. The company has a market cap of £167.11 million and a PE ratio of 452.83.

Insider Transactions at INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In other INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($5.99) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($5,991.91).

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

