Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Five9 (FIVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN):

7/29/2022 – Five9 had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/25/2022 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.90. 21,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,842. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Get Five9 Inc alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,294. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Five9 by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.