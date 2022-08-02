Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 226,194 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 173,420 call options.

Intel Trading Up 1.8 %

INTC opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

