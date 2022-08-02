Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,636 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

INVH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 154.39%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.34.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

