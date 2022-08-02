Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Cut by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,098 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. 3,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,403. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

