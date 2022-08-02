Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

