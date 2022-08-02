IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.56. 1,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,007. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $220.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 8.16.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.86.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

