Ipsidy (AUID) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.
Ipsidy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AUID opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Ipsidy has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $18.64.
About Ipsidy
Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.
