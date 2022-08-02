Ipsidy (AUID) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Ipsidy has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ipsidy by 188.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ipsidy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ipsidy by 353.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ipsidy by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ipsidy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 204,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

