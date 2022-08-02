iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Jordan Park Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,606,628 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

