iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $46.30. Approximately 7,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 18,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.
