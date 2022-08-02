iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $46.30. Approximately 7,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 18,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

