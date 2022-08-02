iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $55,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

