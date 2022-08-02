iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 99,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 790,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,124,620. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.