iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EMXC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,442. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

