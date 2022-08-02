iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 496,046 shares.The stock last traded at $42.78 and had previously closed at $43.22.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

