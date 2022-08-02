iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Increased by Summit Rock Advisors LP

Summit Rock Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 29.9% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Rock Advisors LP owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $48,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.32. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

