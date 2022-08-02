iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 121,116.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 37.8% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $201,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.19. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

