iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,145,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.65.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

