iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,478 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 83,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

