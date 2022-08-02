iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. 4,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,652. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

