iSpecimen (ISPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 69.07%.

Shares of ISPC stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iSpecimen stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iSpecimen Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of iSpecimen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

