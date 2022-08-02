Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 27.6% in July

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 379,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.22. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
