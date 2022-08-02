J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $181.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

