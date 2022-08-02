J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 11,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,287. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.40%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

