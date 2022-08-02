Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 12,578 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Warby Parker comprises approximately 1.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Warby Parker worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $37,778,000. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.
Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,081. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
