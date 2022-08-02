Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 3.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after purchasing an additional 387,502 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $53,900,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $48,884,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 211,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,547.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.44. 3,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,258. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average of $183.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.