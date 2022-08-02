Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 4.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,708. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

