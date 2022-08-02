Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.50. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $171.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

In related news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at $51,696,330.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,569. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

