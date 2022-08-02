Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.75. 495,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.51. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,569. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,362,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

