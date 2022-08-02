Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.75. 495,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.51. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,569. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,362,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.