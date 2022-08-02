Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €110.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($82.47) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €80.00 ($82.47) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.19. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($54.64) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($157.94).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

