JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.